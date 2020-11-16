Hilaria Baldwin Broke Her Ankle During a Run ‘Because You Know…2020’

“It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things,” the mom of five said

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a forced break from running — and childcare duties — for a bit.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host and mom of five is stuck in bed after she broke her ankle during a run.

“I broke my ankle yesterday because you know...2020,” Baldwin, 36, shared on Instagram Monday morning. “I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle.”

“It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad...but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible,” she said. “It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things.”

Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin asked her followers to be careful when they go for runs, to avoid the same fate.

“Reminder: if you are on a country road: don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you,” she said.

“Thank you to John...the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful,” she added.

Baldwin had just recently started exercising again after giving birth to Edu at the beginning of September. But while she’s fitting in time for quick workouts, Baldwin said that she and Alec are “so tired” with a full house of seven, and think that Edu may be their last addition to the family.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she told PEOPLE. "And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity."

Baldwin said that before the pandemic, their household didn’t feel as full with the kids at school or in Gymboree classes.