This $7 CBD Hand Sanitizer Sold Out in 12 Hours — and It’s Back in Stock

As we continue to practice social distancing and cleaner habits, it has become extremely difficult to find germ-killing products, like surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers, still in stock. That’s why many companies are pivoting their production methods to create those in-demand items, and Highline Wellness is one of the latest companies to switch gears. The brand, known for its elevated and affordable CBD remedies, is now selling a hand sanitizer — but it’s not your average sanitizing solution.

Sticking to what it’s best known for, the company created a CBD Hand Sanitizer, which sold out within the first 12 hours of its launch on April 10. Luckily, it just got restocked! Each bottle contains 100 milligrams of CBD along with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol (which exceeds the CDC’s recommendation for an effective hand sanitizer). If you’re unfamiliar with CBD, also known as cannabidiol, it’s one of the hundreds of compounds that come from the cannabis plant and is often derived from hemp. It is 100 percent legal and “can be used as a safe, all-natural way to promote a calm sense of well being,” according to the company’s website.

Highline Wellness CBD Hand Sanitizer, $7; highlinewellness.com

And unlike most hand sanitizers that leave your hands clean but dehydrated, this one will keep them clean and moisturized. Its formula is packed with aloe vera, which has a high water content that offsets the drying effects of alcohol. Per CDC guidelines, when you cannot wash your hands, using hand sanitizer is the next best way to avoid getting sick and spreading germs.

To make its product accessible for everyone, Highline Wellness is selling its 2-ounce bottles of CBD hand sanitizer for just $7 — the cost of manufacturing the product. “Having access to materials to keep you healthy and safe has always been our top priority,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. After it first launched, Highline Wellness also donated 500 of its hand sanitizers, along with 100 bottles of its newly launched CBD Immunity Gummies, to Elmhurst Hospital in New York.

Considering the demand for hand sanitizers and how quickly this one sold out last time, you’ll probably want to add a few to your cart before it’s gone again.

