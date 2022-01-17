Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

All Americans will be able to request free rapid COVID-19 tests sent directly to their homes beginning Wednesday, the Biden administration said.

The White House announced Friday that starting Jan. 19, each household in the U.S. can order up to four rapid test kits at covidtests.gov.

"Every home in the U.S. can soon order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests will be completely free — there are no shipping costs and you don't need to enter a credit card number," a statement on the website reads.

In order to receive the free tests, users will be asked for their names and addresses, and will receive the tests in seven to 12 days.

Along with the 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests the Biden administration has purchased for the initial rollout, they plan to distribute 500 million more in the coming months. In total, the Biden administration is aiming to distribute 1 billion COVID-19 rapid tests nationwide for free.

"We're not saying we're stopping there," an administration official said of the first 500 million tests during a conference call, per Reuters.

The administration also plans to also launch a phone line to help people who do not have access to the Internet and need to order tests.

The decision to send tests directly to Americans comes after the Biden administration was criticized for the lack of available tests when the highly-contagious omicron variant started spreading in early December. While other countries, like the United Kingdom and Singapore, had readily available and free tests for citizens, Americans were scrambling to find them at all with most drugstores sold out.

Along with the four free tests, as of Jan. 15, private health insurance companies are now required to cover up to eight at-home tests a month. However, Americans will have to file a reimbursement claim through their provider.

The United States is currently dealing with record high cases and hospitalizations amid the omicron surge.

As of Jan. 17, the U.S. is seeing an average of 801,903 new COVID-19 cases a day, according to The New York Times, and 156,560 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus.