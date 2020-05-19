This Best-Selling Vegan Skincare Brand Launched an Affordable Hand Sanitizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It has the (super)power to not only kill germs and bacteria, but also to keep your hands feeling silky-smooth and hydrated. It’s made with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, which exceeds the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for an effective hand sanitizer to kill the coronavirus, along with a blend of hyaluronic acid and skin-soothing aloe vera that replenish and moisturize simultaneously.

Like all Herbivore Botanicals products, its purifying gel is truly natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. The formula is packaged in a bottle made from recycled glass and comes with a pump that makes it easy to dispense the product on your hands.

Prior to making its hand sanitizer available to consumers, Herbivore Botanicals donated its first 75,000 produced units to frontline workers who need it most — 50,000 went to United Way in Seattle, where the brand was founded (it was also one of the first U.S. cities hit hard by the virus), and the other 25,000 were sent to hospitals across New York City. Now, the company’s first hand sanitizer is available to all.

“We truly hope Hand Hero helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Julia Wills and Alex Kummerow, Herbivore Botanicals’ co-founders (and husband and wife), wrote in a blog post. “We are happy to be able to make this little hero available to all of you and hope it brings you some comfort and security during these trying times.”

You can purchase a 2-ounce bottle for $12 in two mood-boosting scents: relaxing lavender and uplifting pink grapefruit. And while you may typically shop for Herbivore Botanicals skincare at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, the Hand Hero purifying gel is only available on the Herbivore Botanicals website right now, and orders are limited to two per customer. Scroll down to grab a bottle before it sells out!

