Heidi Klum Says She Has Been Unable to Get Coronavirus Test While Home in Bed 'Feeling Feverish'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes , PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Heidi Klum is taking extra health precautions out of concern that she may have the new coronavirus.

On Friday, the model, 46, revealed on her Instagram Story the reason why she’s been absent from her America’s Got Talent judge’s chair.

While resting in her bed, Klum recorded a clip sharing that she is “not feeling good” and chose to “stay home to not infect any other people.”

“It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose,” Klum said of her symptoms, noticeably speaking with a scratchy voice.

The judge reportedly left the AGT set on Tuesday after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, she also skipped Wednesday’s taping, leaving Eric Stonestreet to sub in.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/Instagram

Klum expressed that while she “hopes it’s just a cold,” she tried to take precautions by seeking out a coronavirus test. But she, like many Americans, has been unable to get tested.

“I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here,” she explained. “I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The star also urged others to “stay home if you don’t feel good.”

As several other live shows announced they would be moving forward without a live studio audience, AGT and Family Feud will also follow suit, a production rep for the show confirmed with PEOPLE.

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBCU

“Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences,” the rep said in a statement.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Leaves America’s Got Talent Taping After Falling Ill on Set

In addition to AGT and Family Feud, the rep shared, “As live audiences are integral to the format of The Price is Right, we will be suspending production for the short term,” as well as postponing production for season 2 of Card Sharks.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business,” the statement concluded.

As of Friday morning, there were more than 1,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 41 deaths, most of them in Washington state. Worldwide cases now top 140,000, and more than 5,300 people have died.