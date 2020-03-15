Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Have Been Tested for Coronavirus and Are ‘Staying Apart’

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are keeping their distance from one another while they await results from their coronavirus tests, which they were finally able to get on Saturday.

One day after the model, 46, said that she had been “feeling feverish” but unable to get tested, Klum gave her followers an update on her health as she outlined the precautions she and Kaulitz, 30, who is also “feeling ill,” are taking at home to ensure their safety.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the pair kissing each through a glass.

“We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further,” she added. “These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.”

Klum went on to implore all of her followers to “please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well.”

“I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future,” she added.

Image zoom Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum Sipa via AP Images

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Klum previously opened up about her health on Friday, explaining that she was “not feeling good” and had decided to “stay home to not infect any other people.”

“It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose,” Klum said of her symptoms, going on to note that she had unsuccessfully tried to get a coronavirus test from two different doctors.

Klum reportedly left the AGT set on Tuesday after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, she also skipped Wednesday’s taping, leaving Eric Stonestreet to sub in.

Image zoom Heidi Klum Heidi Klum/Instagram

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Thanks Doctors ‘on the Front Lines’ amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A production for AGT previously confirmed with PEOPLE that that show would be moving forward without a live studio audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences,” a rep for AGT and Family Feud said in a statement.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business,” the statement concluded.

As of Sunday morning, there were have been at least 2,752 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 59 deaths, according to The New York Times. Worldwide cases now top 154,000, and more than 5,700 people have died.