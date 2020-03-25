Heidi Klum Tests Negative for Coronavirus and Says She Feels 'Much Better': 'I Just Have a Bad Cold'

Heidi Klum has tested negative for coronavirus.

The 46-year-old supermodel made the announcement on Instagram, just one day after revealing that her husband Tom Kaulitz tested negative.

“Day 14 of staying H❤️ME,” the television personality wrote alongside a selfie of herself lying down in some grass, looking up at the sky. Klum added, “#covid_19negative,” confirming that she has not contracted the contagious respiratory virus.

Concerned fans wished Klum a quick recovery, filling the comment section with uplifting and supportive comments.

“Stay Safe 😘❤️,” one person said. Another asked, “How are you feeling? 🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️”

Klum responded, “much better thank you. i just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. sending love out to you and everyone.”

On Sunday, Klum shared a health update on Instagram (after telling her followers that she was “feeling feverish” last week). In the post, the star said that both she and Kaulitz, 30, who was also “feeling ill,” were tested for coronavirus.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the pair kissing each other through a glass.

“We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further,” she added. “These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.”

Klum went on to implore all of her followers to “please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well.”

“I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future,” she added.

On Tuesday, the former Project Runway host gave an update on Kaulitz’s health in the comments section of her Instagram post. She confirmed that her husband’s test results came back negative replying to one social media user: “He’s ok, his was negative.” At the time, Klum was still waiting on hers adding, “I get my results on Thursday.”

Last week, Klum reportedly left the AGT set, after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, she also skipped Wednesday’s taping, leaving Eric Stonestreet to sub in.

On Friday, Klum opened up about her health, explaining in an Instagram Stories that she was “not feeling good” and had decided to “stay home to not infect any other people.”

“It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose,” Klum said of her symptoms, going on to note that she had unsuccessfully tried to get a coronavirus test from two different doctors.

AGT previously confirmed with PEOPLE that that show would be moving forward without a live studio audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

