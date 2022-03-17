The Selling Sunset star said she tried resting her voice for months but "surgery was my only route" to a full recovery

Heather Rae Young Is 'Recovering' After Vocal Cord Surgery: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

Heather Rae Young is healing up back at home after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

After days of posting from a sunny vacation in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she had just gotten home from the hospital.

"Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery 🤕," Young, 34, posted on Instagram Wednesday night.

The realtor, who recently wed her longtime fiancé and Flipping 101 costar Tarek El Moussa, said that surgery was the best option to repair her damaged vocal cords.

"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years," she explained. "After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route."

Young added that "some may have noticed my voice issues when watching #SellingSunset and #Flipping101 but on the road to recovery ❤️‍🩹."

Along with two photos from Mexico, Young shared a shot of herself in the hospital ready to go for surgery, and back at home surrounded by get well soon flowers.

"Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!!" she said. "I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."

El Moussa, 40, told his wife in the comments that surgery or not, she's "Always so cute! ❤️" And her Selling Sunset costars gave her well wishes.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery for you!" Mary Fitzgerald said, and Jason Oppenheim added "Get better soon. ❤️"

"Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much," Young explained on her Instagram Story. "Last 2 nights around 7 I'm getting awful severe pain, can't move my toe or walk or even touch it."

Young later said that the doctor believes she has a stress fracture and a torn tendon, and would have to wear a boot.

Young said that she feels like she's "falling apart."