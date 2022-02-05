Heather Rae Young Is Experiencing 'Awful, Severe Pain' from Stress Fracture in Foot

"I need to rest and heal or else I can't wear high heels," Heather Rae Young said while discussing her foot injury

Heather Rae Young is opening up about the recent "awful" and "severe" pain she's been experiencing in her foot.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star posted a photo of her left foot — which was snuggled in a patterned slipper — from what appears to be a room in a medical center to her Instagram Story on Friday.

"X rays on my foot. Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much," Young explained in the caption. "Last 2 nights around 7 I'm getting awful severe pain, can't move my toe or walk or even touch it."

She added that the "weird thing is it's only at night."

A few hours later, she provided an update for her followers, sharing that her doctor believes she recently tore a tendon.

"I had a little injury and I got a hematoma on my foot so she thinks that I now caused a stress fracture on the inside of my left foot because I've been compensating for the torn tendon," she explained, adding that she'll have to wear a boot and make sure she gets enough rest.

The real estate agent said that she felt like she was "falling apart," writing over one of her Instagram Stories, "I am an avid runner, I love fitness so this is upsetting to me."

"It is what it is. I need to rest and heal or else I can't wear high heels and I can't work out which ... sucks," she said.

Young, who has also been candid about the highs and lows of her fertility experience in recent days, concluded by asking fans to "send me some love."

Last month, Young gave an update on her journey to motherhood. The star, who is married to Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa, shared "good news" on Instagram she received from doctors concerning her fertility.

Young shared that the results of her egg retrieval were "a better outcome" than she and El Moussa expected.

"Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs from this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good. We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it…. So we will create 9 embryos," Young wrote.

"I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders," she continued. "Going into this having sad moments that my body wasn't creating enough healthy follicles and to come out of this with great news! 😊"