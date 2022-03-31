"I always try to find the positive in any situation, so I'm determined to make the most of it by using this time for personal development!" Heather Rae Young said of being on vocal rest

Heather Rae Young Has Been 'on Complete Vocal Rest for 2 Weeks' After Surgery: 'Not Ideal for Me'

Heather Rae Young is staying positive about her recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

On Wednesday the Selling Sunset star, 34, shared throwback photos from her and husband Tarek El Moussa's trip to Cabos San Lucas, Mexico earlier this month.

"Your girl has major fomo right now!" Young captioned the snaps, which show the pair enjoying a pool day as Moussa sweetly kisses her on the cheek. "You guys know, I'm naturally a really social person! I love talking, I'm super expressive and my job is literally on TV! (btw who's excited for season 5 🥰)"

She added that "being on complete vocal rest for 2 weeks now is not ideal for me… but I always try to find the positive in any situation, so I'm determined to make the most of it by using this time for personal development!"

"In the long run, I know this is the best thing for me," the star added. "It's a great feeling to know that my career is still here waiting for me, my friends are all supporting me and of course my love @therealtarekelmoussa has been so amazing in taking care of me and helping me rest 💕"

She ended by sharing "If there's one thing I've learned from this whole experience so far, it's that sometimes… what feels like a challenge is actually an opportunity to learn, grow and become a better version of me!"

The reality star had vocal cord surgery just after returning home from Mexico.

"Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery 🤕," Young wrote alongside an Instagram carousel on March 16. Along with two photos from Mexico, she shared a picture of herself in the hospital ready to go for surgery, and back at home surrounded by get well soon flowers.

She added, "Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."

Young went on to say that surgery was the best option to repair her damaged vocal cords.