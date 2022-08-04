Heather Rae El Moussa Talks About Prioritizing Her Health: 'It Feels So Good'

Heather Rae El Moussa is learning to prioritize her health as she prepares to welcome a baby boy early next year.

On Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, shared a selfie on Instagram and opened up about how her pregnancy has taught her to put her health, specifically her mental and emotional wellbeing, first. Heather is expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Always remember to do something for yourself every day 🤍," she captioned the post. "I've always been a healthy person but I'm also ambitious so I love the busy busy go-go-go lifestyle 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️but something pregnancy has taught me so far is that there is so much beauty in having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your wellbeing."

She continued, "I don't mean just going to the gym or eating healthy- I mean being mindful about the way you talk to yourself, taking deep breaths, listening to your body when it needs rest, taking a walk in nature (or for me and @therealtarekelmoussa it's on the beach), having quiet time, taking a break from your phone etc."

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think before I was pregnant I pushed myself a lot more but now I'm realizing that it feels so good to just prioritize your health, happiness, and peace," the realtor added before asking her followers what they do that's 100% for themselves.

Prioritizing health and wellbeing also includes closely following her doctor's orders during her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, Tarek revealed that his wife was skipping out on family vacation to Cabo due to a few health risks while traveling.

A rep for Heather told PEOPLE that the decision for Heather to miss the trip came out of an abundance of caution, to avoid risks such as Zika virus and food poisoning.

Heather shared with PEOPLE that her doctor told her, "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."