"I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show," Heather McDonald captioned the clip posted to her Instagram on Tuesday

Heather McDonald Posts Video of Her Onstage Faint That Resulted in a Skull Fracture

Heather McDonald is sharing video footage of her fainting spell that took place on stage over the weekend in Tempe, Arizona.

The comedian, 51, fell after taking the stage for a standup set on Saturday night and later was admitted to the hospital with a skull fracture.

On Tuesday, she shared a clip of the moment, along with the jokes involving COVID vaccinations that she delivered just beforehand.

WARNING: Some Readers May Find the Below Video Disturbing

"When you faint on stage after you brag about being vaccinated," McDonald wrote over a video in which she is seen mentioning how she is "double vaxxed" and has the "booster [and the] flu shot," before going on to say she even has her shingles vaccine.

After mentioning how she traveled twice to Mexico, did comedy shows and meet-and-greets and "never got COVID," the Chelsea Lately alum said, "Clearly, Jesus loves me the most, seriously."

At that point, McDonald begins to lose her balance before falling backward and knocking her head on the floor.

In the caption to the clip, McDonald wrote, "I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid."

On Sunday, McDonald's rep told PEOPLE that she "was admitted to a local hospital where a comprehensive work up [is] under way."

"Thus far the test have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event," her rep added, noting that she performed the night before with no incident and she didn't consume any alcohol before or during Saturday evening's show.

Prior to her set, McDonald spent the morning with her son.

McDonald's fainting spell does not appear to be COVID-related. Her rep also said she received a booster shot approximately three weeks ago and recently tested negative for coronavirus.

Audience members told TMZ that the comedian collapsed after making a joke about being "vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted," leading many to initially believe it was part of the act. An EMT and nurse, who happened to be in the audience, rushed to the stage to provide first aid.