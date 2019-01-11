Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Heather Dubrow Shares Makeup-Free Selfie as She Turns 50

Heather Dubrow is proving that age is just a number.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum turned 50 on Jan. 5, and to celebrate the milestone birthday, she shared a makeup-free selfie with her fans.

“This is 50,” she captioned the close-up photo, which showed off her wrinkle-free face sans makeup.

Ahead of hitting the half-century mark, the mother of four opened up about reaching the big 5-0.

“I’m worried that I’m maybe placing too much pressure on it because I’m supposed to, because it’s this big number,” she told The Daily Dish.

She also revealed that she’s “never really been freaked out about a number because I feel like if you’re in a good place in your life and you feel healthy and you’re happy with where you are then it actually doesn’t matter,” she told the outlet.

“I guess the only reason it’s significant because it’s like a big number that instead of being worried about we should do something celebratory to say, ‘Hey, look how much you’ve accomplished in the first 50,’ ” she said.

It’s no secret that Heather prioritizes health and fitness — and she has the physique to prove it!

In November, the author of The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless, which she co-wrote with husband Terry Dubrow, shared a video of herself walking on the beach in a triangle black bikini, which highlighted her toned figure.

Speaking with PEOPLE one month earlier in October, the couple discussed intermittent fasting and their book.

“What’s amazing about this program is not only are you going to get to your goal weight very, very quickly and maintain it — it’s attainable, it’s sustainable and it’s got anti-aging properties, so it’s going to make your skin tight, it’s going to make your hair grow, and it gives you unbelievable energy,” said Heather.

Heather also shared that The Dubrow Diet is “a lifestyle change” and added, “This isn’t just a diet. This is something that’s going to be changing your life, that you’re going to do forever.”