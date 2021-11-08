'Healthy, Normal' 9-Year-Old Boy Struggles with MIS-C and Heart Complications After COVID

His mother, Jane Pellegrini, is warning parents to watch out for the potentially fatal condition that can occur in young kids who had COVID-19

A New Hampshire mom is warning parents of the potential complications from COVID-19 after her 9-year-old son had to be hospitalized for an inflammatory condition that left him with temporary heart damage.

Joey Pellegrini, an elementary school student from Fremont, New Hampshire, was "a healthy, normal child" with "no prior medical history or concerns," and no allergies, his mom, Jane, told WBUR 9.

In early October, Joey and his 12-year-old brother contracted COVID-19 during a surge in cases in the area, but both recovered from the virus without seemingly any issue.

After finishing up his quarantine, Joey had gone back to school and was fine for two weeks, until he suddenly started feeling sick on a Friday.

"I chalked it up to a stomach bug, along with a fever that was higher than I was comfortable with," Jane said. "But again, we're dealing with the weekend, so I thought, 'Let's see if we can ride it out.' "

Over the next two days, though, Joey's symptoms increased, and by Sunday his heart rate was alarmingly high.

"His heart is beating really fast. So much that, visibly, his body was vibrating at one point, which is really scary," Jane said.

She took him first to urgent care, then the local hospital, before doctors had him moved out of state to the pediatric intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Doctors determined that Joey had MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a potentially fatal condition occurring in young kids who have had COVID-19. The syndrome causes body parts like the lungs, heart, kidneys, brain and other organs to become inflamed.

Joey is now stable and doing well, though MIS-C has affected his heart. His doctors have said, though, that it should only be a temporary issue and he should make a full recovery.