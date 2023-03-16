Health and Wellness Products We're Loving Right Now

01 of 05 Soulloop Courtesy Soulloop Experienced astrologer and life coach Priscila Lima de Charbonnières has created a new health and wellness app to encourage self-discovery and transformation. The app builds a personal birth chart and provides mood tracking, meditations, yoga practices, breathwork and of course daily horoscopes. "I don't believe when you're born that the stars make a screenshot for your life," Charbonnières tells PEOPLE. "When I look to the birth chart I see a mirror to the soul. We talk about patterns and potentials. We build our personality when we are young, based on our experiences, and sometimes that personality doesn't completely align with the soul energy and we have inner conflicts. When we understand these two energies and how to make the personality work in favor of our soul mission, we feel better and open a channel of energy in our lives." The app helps users to turn unhealthy patterns into helpful routines, in order to let go of what holds you back and gain a better grasp of life's challenges. Users can connect with others if they desire, or keep their journey completely private. Free in the app store with in-app purchases

02 of 05 LAFCO x Duxiana Courtesy Lafco LAFCO continuously comes up with new scents for your home. The latest is a collaboration with luxury bedding company Duxiana and features notes of fresh linen, citrus and pink sea salt, sunlit jasmine and Manuka myrtle. Duxiana candle $80

03 of 05 Lumen Metabolism Tracker Courtesy Lumen This device measures the CO2 concentration in the breath to determine if the body is burning more fat or carbs on a scale of 1-5. Burning carbs produces more carbon dioxide, relative to the consumption of oxygen, than burning fat does, allowing the device to quantify changes in CO2 production to estimate a metabolic state, according to Ulrike Kuehl, Lumen Nutritionist. Test the breath in the morning to see if you are burning carbs or are closer to ketosis. Try it pre and post-workout to determine if it's helpful to fuel up before exercising, and before or after meals to discover how different foods impact metabolism. Lumen, $349

04 of 05 PSO-Spine Back Massager PSO-RITE The PSO-Spine is relatively simple and inexpensive compared with many massage tools — you don't need to plug it in, just lie on it. You can move the tool up and down your spine to hit different spots, and you can decide the amount of pressure with your body weight. Our testers reported relief from back pain after a ten-minute session, and it works particularly well if you do some yoga first. The PSO-Spine Muscle Release tool is $79.