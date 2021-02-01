HBO's Oz Star Granville Adams Diagnosed with Cancer, Colleagues Show Support with Fundraising Campaign

The Oz family is rallying support for Grannville Adams after the actor revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer.

Last week, executive producer Tom Fontana and fellow Oz star Dean Winters started a GoFundMe page to help Adams and his family as the actor battles the disease.

"As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels," Fontana, who created the popular HBO show, wrote. "Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550. We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter's bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease."

"Since Granville hasn't been able to work for the past year, all the donations from this campaign will go directly to Granville and Christina's account to help them pay the onslaught of bills that have been piling up; medical, rent, utilities, etc," the screenwriter added.

Fontana himself donated $10,000 to the fundraiser, while Adams Oz castmate J.K. Simmons contributed $5,000. Lost's Harold Perrineau and his wife Brittany also donated $2,000.

As of Monday morning, they exceeded their fundraising goal of $69,550, raising over $75,700.

Adams seemed to have announced his cancer diagnosis in December, sharing a photo from his hospital bed with the caption, "F--- CANCER!"

Several friends and fans sent their well wishes in the comments. "I'm so so sorry to see this," one fan wrote. "Sending so much love and prayers! I'm sure that you will get through this! ❤️"

"Stay Strong my brotha 🙏🏾," a second fan added, while a third wrote, "💕F--- Cancer💕 prayers up warrior ... we are stronger than cancer 💪🏽."