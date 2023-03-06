Hayden Panettiere Recalls Weight Gain, Hair Falling Out Due to Alcoholism, Insomnia: 'My Body Was Like Enough'

The actress said her addiction took a toll on her body once she turned 30

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 02:56 PM
Hayden Panettiere
Photo: Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

Hayden Panettiere is getting candid about the health affects of her addiction.

The former Nashville star, 33, appeared on the April cover of Women's Health and revealed how her physical health was impacted when turning to alcohol in order to manage her anxiety while on a break from the entertainment industry.

"I struggled with sleep deprivation," Panettiere told the outlet back in January. "Sleep is massive. It affects your motor skills, your ability to think, and your overall health."

"My body was like, 'enough,'" she continued. "I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn't normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps."

Hayden Panettiere
Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Panettiere said she had to force her body to recover without substances. She ultimately checked into a treatment center for the second time in 2021, beginning a 12-step program and trauma therapy.

"I did a lot of work on myself," she admitted. "After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with."

Today, the actress said she's addressed her insomnia by having a nightly routine that includes sipping chamomile tea with milk and honey and soaking in vanilla-scented bubble baths. She also keeps a Peloton in her bedroom and is working with trainer Eddie Pavese, who she met while in treatment, to create a manageable exercise routine.

Panettiere explained that while she was in therapy she kept wanting to "go back to the beginning of the period of time where I was really happy and healthy."

Hayden Panettiere
Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

She praised how far she's come since she first started struggling with substance abuse at age 22 and told the outlet that she's learned to give herself grace.

"A big part of my therapy has been living in forgiveness," she said, noting that she had to view her own journey with compassion. "A step in the 12-step program is making amends. If somebody wants to be a good person and to be the best version of themselves, they can choose to do that."

By doing so, not only has her physical health turned around, but Panettiere said she's made strides in her mental health journey since getting help.

"My mental health has been, just like everybody out there, you're not alone. It's been a battle," she said. "It's an everyday battle and one that today I am happy to say I am winning. And I hope you are too."

Related Articles
Women's Health: April 2023 / Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She 'Can Obviously Relate to' Her 'Scream VI' Character's 'Human Trauma'
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere Says She Took Four Years Off for 'Mental Health' Reasons Before Her 'Scream' Return
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About 'Battle' with POTS Syndrome: 'I'm Not Doing That Great'
Melissa Bauman
California Woman, 24, Died of Fentanyl Overdose While at Rehab Center: 'She Deserved Care'
Kyle Richards attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Leanne Hainsby Discusses 'One of the Cruelest Parts' of Cancer Treatment
Michael Phelps and Hilary Phelps attend Whitney Phelps' ING NYC Marathon Training Session
Michael Phelps' Sister Reveals Battle with Alcoholism After 15 Years Sober: 'Alcohol Became My Safety'
Madchen Amick
Mädchen Amick Reveals Son Sly's 'Scary' Bipolar 1 Diagnosis: 'It Was Traumatic'
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Says Mental Health Care 'Is Not One-Size-Fits-All': 'The Tools Are Out There'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Sam Smith Announces Upcoming 4th Studio Album 'Gloria' and Says It 'Feels Like a Coming of Age'
Sam Smith Talks Finally Getting Over Their Body Dysmorphia: 'I Look Fabulous'
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol: 'I Was in a Cycle of Self-Destruction'
Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 47 Years Sober With Inspiring Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
Natalie Mariduena
Natalie Mariduena on Her 30-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Wanted to See What I Could Push My Body to Do'
Hayden Panettiere bravely opens up about years of alcohol abuse, crippling postpartum depression, and, for the first time, reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne joins the Table with a life-changing update about her addiction recovery and pregnancy journey.
The Biggest Bombshells from Hayden Panettiere's 'Red Table Talk' Interview
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
How Kirstie Alley Broke Barriers with Honesty About Her Weight Loss: 'Turning Lemons into Lemonade'