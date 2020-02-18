Harrison Ford Reveals He Has Been Maintaining a 'Clean' Diet: 'It's Really Boring'

Harrison Ford is opening up about his secret to staying healthy.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the host complimented Ford on his chiseled look, asking if he had made any changes to his diet.

“You look good, you look really good,” DeGeneres told the actor.

“What did I look like before?” he laughed.

“Really bad, the difference is amazing,” the television personality, 62, joked. She asked, “You changed your diet or something I read, what are you doing now?”

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Star Wars actor, 77, explained that in addition to biking and playing tennis, he is doing “practically nothing” else with his diet besides eating “vegetables and fish.”

“That’s good, that’s very healthy for you,” DeGeneres replied.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Says the U.S. Has Lost Its ‘Moral Leadership’ and ‘Credibility in the World’

He added that there is “no dairy” or meat in his diet.

“What was the other thing?” Ford tried to remember as audience members called out possible options including carbs or gluten.

“Oh I don’t know,” he quipped. “But it’s really boring.”

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“The fact that you can stick to it is pretty impressive because it is hard to eat really, really clean,” DeGeneres commended Ford before asking if there was a specific reason he went on the health kick.

“I just decided I was tired of eating meat, and I know it’s not really good for the planet and not good for me,” he explained.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Start Intermittent Fasting: ‘I Was Mad After Our Weigh-In’

Ford echoed his thoughts on the environment when visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 10.

“I consider the threat of the natural world is the single biggest threat to humanity,” the actor shared.

Ford then credited Greta Thunberg and youth activists for picking up the mantle and stepping up to protect the environment.

“Young people it seems to me throughout the world are taking up the role of leadership that they must do, it’s the natural way of the world,” he said. “I applaud Greta’s part in the leadership of young people.”