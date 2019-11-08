Hannah Brown Fuels Her DWTS Performances with Plenty of Carbs — and Candy for Breakfast!

As Hannah Brown waltzes, dips and spins across the dance floor for Dancing with the Stars, she works up a huge appetite — and makes sure to refuel with plenty of carbs, protein and candy.

“I’m getting a major workout in every day, so I try to make sure I’m eating well-balanced meals to keep my energy up,” Brown, 25, tells PEOPLE.

The DWTS season 28 contestant and former Bachelorette says she has to be “very flexible” with her meals because of her grueling schedule on the show.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson — and Boyfriend Cory Booker — Stay Full and ‘Energized’ on a Raw Vegan Diet

“Because I’m in rehearsal so much, I have to be flexible,” she says. But Brown insists that she and her partner, pro dancer Alan Bersten, pause each day to eat.

“There’s always a lunch break during my rehearsals because I can’t go all day without eating!” she says.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten rehearsing for DWTS Hannah Brown/Instagram

Brown also makes sure to get her candy fix — she has a major sweet tooth — every day, often in the morning.

“I try to eat healthy when I can, but no one can take my candy away from my bedside!” she says. “I always keep it there for a treat when I wake up!”

Read on for a day in the life of Brown, and pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, for more from the reality star.

Image zoom Leon Bennett/WireImage

Early-Morning Munchies

Handful of Red Vines

Breakfast

Bacon-and-egg breakfast burrito from Erewhon

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS’ Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Talk Rehearsal Tricks, Halloween Costumes and More!

Snack

Greek yogurt with blueberries

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum Eats Only Plant-Based Foods (Including French Fries!): What She Eats in a Day

Lunch

5 oz. steak

1 cup garlic broccoli

½ cup mac and cheese

Snack

Strawberry-and-pineapple smoothie

Dinner

Penne pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, 3 oz. mushrooms, spinach and red pepper flakes

Late-Night Snack

Dark chocolate

Water

2 bottles

Total Calories:

1,859

The Verdict:

“It’s great that Hannah doesn’t feel the need to stick to a strict diet and instead allows herself plenty of flexibility,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. Brown starts out her day with a “satisfying” breakfast, and her Greek yogurt snack is “packed with protein” that will “keep her muscles in tip-top shape to build strength for her performances,” Moore says. She also praises Brown’s carbohydrate intake, which will “fuel her daily dance practices.” Moore recommends that Brown ups her fiber — “She could add beans to a meal or double up on vegetables or berries.” But she’s on board with a little candy. “It’s good that she can give herself space to enjoy a regular treat,” Moore says.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat around 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day, and men eat between 2,000 and 3,000 calories per day.