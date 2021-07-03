Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown is recovering after falling and injuring her neck earlier this week

Hannah Brown 'Doing Much Better' After Neck Injury, Enjoys Dinner with New Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown appears to be on the mend after opening up about injuring herself earlier this week.

The former Bachelorette star, 26, shared an update on her neck injury on her Instagram Story Friday, writing, "Update: [I'm] not 100% but I have much more mobility! Woohoo! I'm doing much better!"

"Thanks for all the sweet messages and prayers!" she added.

In a subsequent Story, Brown showed off her neck mobility in a video with new boyfriend Adam Woolard.

"Mobility & Mexican food," she captioned the playful clip.

Brown first revealed that she was injured in a Wednesday Instagram Story. She shared the news with a photo of herself wearing casual clothing hugging a stuffed Sully doll from Monsters, Inc.

Hannah Brown Credit: Hannah Brown/Instagram

"Monday night I fell and hurt my neck," she captioned the post. "I've been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything."

The reality star continued, "Send some prayers and healing energy my way!"

Brown has been linked to Woolard since January and confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day. Two months after their initial sighting, she gushed about their relationship during a candid Q&A session posted on her YouTube channel.

"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," she said in March. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."

"I was just very hesitant [to falling in love]," Brown later admitted, before sarcastically adding, "I don't know why I'd be hesitant about love or relationships. Weird."

Hannah Brown Credit: Hannah Brown/Instagram

