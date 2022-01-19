Hannah Brown Details Her Struggles with Sleep Paralysis: 'It's Super Scary'

The former Bachelorette said it feels like she "already had an alternate morning in my sleep paralysis state"

Hannah Brown is having an off-kilter morning.

The former Bachelorette, 27, woke up and immediately went on her Instagram Story to detail her experience with sleep paralysis, a common condition where a person is between wakefulness and sleep and are conscious, but unable to move.

"Do any of you experience sleep paralysis, because I've already had an alternate morning in my sleep paralysis state," Brown asked her followers. "It's the weirdest thing, I am like, 'Hannah, open your eyes,' in my head while I'm sleeping; like 'move your body,' and I can't."

Brown said that she then went into a dream "and then it felt like I had woken up and done a whole morning but I couldn't move."

"It's the weirdest thing. So I'm still just recuperating from that."

The Dancing with the Stars champ was glad, though, that her dream was relatively low-key this time.

"It wasn't like nightmare-ish but more like I couldn't establish what was real or not, if I had woken up…while also being aware I wasn't moving?" she said.

"Anybody that has any type of abnormal sleep stuff, I feel your pain," she added. "Also, you just wake up really confused."

Brown said that sleep paralysis is something she's dealt with before, and she finds it "super scary."

"It feels [like] you're unable to move or speak for a bit."

RELATED VIDEO: Hannah Brown Opens Up About Her Body Image Issues Over the Years: 'I Had Disordered Eating'

Brown isn't the only celeb to talk about their issues with sleep paralysis — in November, Spider-Man star Tom Holland said that he started having the same problem as he grew in fame.

The Marvel star frequently has a nightmare where he wakes up in sleep paralysis and finds his room covered in paparazzi snapping photos.