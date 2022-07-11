Margaret Atwood's bestselling novel The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian theocracy where women no longer have free will or control over their bodies

The Handmaid's Tale Author Margaret Atwood Shares a Public Message After the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Margaret Atwood has a message following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, the Handmaid's Tale author shared a photo of herself holding a coffee cup.

"Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup…," she wrote.

"I Told You So," the cup reads.

The book, first published in 1985, has long been the target of critics who have fought to ban it in communities and schools all over the globe.

In 2017, the eponymous TV series starring Elisabeth Moss premiered on Hulu, becoming an instant hit.

That year, Atwood told PEOPLE that she never intended for the the book to be prophetic.

"There's a precedent in real life for everything in the book," she told PEOPLE. "I decided not to put anything in that somebody somewhere hadn't already done. But you write these books so they won't come true."

On June 24 it was announced that Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, had been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.