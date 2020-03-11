Hand Sanitizers Are Selling Out, but You Can Still Purchase This Brand Online

Image zoom Jeenah Moon/Getty

Although experts are still learning more about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, they’re unanimous in their recommendation that sanitizing your hands — whether by washing them with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer — is the best way to avoid infection.

Per the recommendations, people should be washing their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds to avoid infection, or using a hand sanitizer that is composed of at least 60 percent alcohol. According to the CDC, the alcohol content is extremely important when it comes to hand sanitizers, because that’s what actually kills the bacteria on your hands — other hand sanitizers without this amount of alcohol will only stunt the growth of the bacteria, not remove it.

If done correctly, experts estimate that sanitizing your hands can reduce the rate of infection by respiratory illness infection by 16 to 21 percent, which is huge. To ensure you’re properly ridding your hands of germs, it’s recommended to apply the product to the palm of one of your hands, and then rub the product all over both of your hands until it’s completely dry.

With the number of cases beginning to increase within the U.S., it’s getting harder and harder to find cleaning items or hand sanitizer in stores or online. Stocks of these items have been depleted since as far back as January, so it’s a little difficult to just put in an order on Amazon right now and wait for it to come with Prime delivery.

That said, there is still a limited supply of hand sanitizer available around the internet for purchase for anyone who still needs to purchase some. Keep in mind that the situation is changing rapidly, however, and with stocks running low across the board, availability could fluctuate by the minute.

We will continuously update this post with the latest information and product availability as we have it.

This hand sanitizer includes 62.5 percent ethyl alcohol, so it meets the CDC guidelines for an effective hand sanitizer. You can buy it in packs of up to 64, and each bottle comes with 7.4 ounces of product. Artnaturals will restock on March 14, but you can pre-order it now to have by next week.

