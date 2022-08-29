Halsey Suffers 'Terrible' Food Poisoning Before UK Festival: 'No Idea How I'm Still Alive'

Halsey is detailing their "terrible" experience with food poisoning.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old "Without Me" singer revealed the sickness to their followers while in the U.K. for the Reading and Leeds festival.

"No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!)," they wrote on a now-expired Instagram Story. "I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time."

The musician later posted a video on Instagram giving a behind-the-scenes look at their ability to push through the food poisoning for the festival performance.

In the clip, Halsey described the experience as "exceptionally not f---ing chill" as they were laying on the floor receiving medical attention. They also included another slide of photos featuring their bloody and bandaged arm with an IV.

"Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone these. Time to rest now 4 Reading tomorrow," Halsey added.

This isn't the first health scare Halsey's had this year. In May, the singer opened up about how they've been "in and out of the hospital" this year to deal with health problems that intensified after their pregnancy with son Ender Ridley, who arrived in July 2021. After struggling with severe endometriosis for years, more issues cropped up.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," they said on their Instagram Story, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad."

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — wearing a heart monitor — said at the time, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body's connective tissues, including skin, joints, and blood vessels, per Mayo Clinic.

With Sjogren's syndrome, which is classified as an autoimmune disorder, the body attacks the glands that make tears and saliva, but can also damage other parts of the body, including the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, and more.

MCAS is a condition in which "mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms," according to Healthline, while POTS is a condition that affects blood flow, and can cause lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, and even fainting upon standing up, per Cleveland Clinic.

"It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," Halsey explained.