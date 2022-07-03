"I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead," Halsey wrote in response to recent Roe. v. Wade ruling

Halsey Suffered 3 Miscarriages and Re-Wrote Will After Almost Dying: 'Abortion Saved My Life'

Halsey is opening up about their experience with abortion.

In the wake of the recent Roe. v. Wade ruling, the "Without Me" singer penned an open letter that was published in Vogue on Friday, and said abortion "saved my life."

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion," Halsey, 27, wrote. "The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it."

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," Halsey continued. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

The pop star welcomed son Ender Ridley with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021.

Noting that they had "miscarried three times before my 24th birthday," the singer explained, "It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy."

"One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," the singer added.

"During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

Halsey also shared that they were traumatized by the past experiences to the point that during the third trimester while carrying Ender, they even rewrote their will.

"I was prepared for the worst," Halsey shared. "I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn't functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives."

"How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn't consent to saving my own life," Halsey noted.

When news of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had been in effect since 1973, broke last month, Halsey wrote on Twitter that they felt "defeated" by the ruling.

The decision lets individual states decide whether to allow abortions and will likely lead to all but total bans on the procedure in nearly half of the country.