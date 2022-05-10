Halsey Reveals Multiple Health Diagnoses Since Giving Birth, Says They're Allergic to 'Literally Everything'

Halsey welcomed their first baby with partner Alev Aydin in July last year

Halsey is getting candid about the health issues they've been experiencing since giving birth to their first baby last July.

The "Without Me" singer, 27, posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday explaining some of the symptoms they've experienced and syndromes she's been diagnosed with.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So, I know that a lot of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health, and some of you saw a TikTok yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to literally everything," they said.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," she continued, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad."

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — who is wearing a heart monitor — said, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body's connective tissues, including skin, joints, and blood vessels, per Mayo Clinic. With Sjogren's syndrome, which is classified as an autoimmune disorder, the body attacks the glands that make tears and saliva, but can also damage other parts of the body, including the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, and more.

MCAS is a condition in which "mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms," according to Healthline, while POTS is a condition that affects blood flow, and can cause lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, and even fainting upon standing up, per Cleveland Clinic.

"It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," the three-time Grammy Award nominee explained.

Halsey went on to tell their followers not to worry and that they're on a treatment plan, adding that they're in rehearsals for tour and "really excited and really confident" they can do it in a way that's "healthy" and can perform their best for fans.

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'

Halsey welcomed their first baby — a son named Ender Ridley — with partner Alev Aydin in July last year, announcing the news on Instagram.