Halsey Is 'Celebrating' Recent Health Diagnoses After Being 'Called Crazy': 'I've Been Sick for a Long Time'

Halsey is clarifying that their health issues have been ongoing for about eight years rather than just since giving birth to their first baby last July.

After opening up about their recent health diagnosis, the "Without Me" singer, 27, shared an update on Instagram and celebrated finally having an explanation after claiming doctors brushed off their symptoms.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnoses that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick' I've been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now," Halsey wrote on an Instagram Story. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle."

"When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning. It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating!" they continued. "Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"

Halsey first revealed their health issues on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that they're "allergic to literally everything."

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," they said, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad.

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — who is wearing a heart monitor — said, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."

​​Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body's connective tissues, including skin, joints, and blood vessels, per Mayo Clinic. With Sjogren's syndrome, which is classified as an autoimmune disorder, the body attacks the glands that make tears and saliva but can also damage other parts of the body, including the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, and more.

MCAS is a condition in which "mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms," according to Healthline, while POTS is a condition that affects blood flow, and can cause lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, and even fainting upon standing up, per Cleveland Clinic.

"It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," the three-time Grammy Award nominee explained.

Halsey went on to tell followers not to worry, adding that they're in rehearsals for a tour and "really excited and really confident" they can do it in a way that's "healthy" and can perform their best for fans.

Halsey welcomed their first baby — a son named Ender Ridley — with partner Alev Aydin in July last year, announcing the news on Instagram.