Halsey Shows Off Her Injured Back and Warns: ‘Don’t Go Rock Climbing Naked’

The singer came away from her outdoor adventure with a bandaged finger and some painful-looking scrapes

Rock climbing is already considered an extreme sport, but Halsey took it to another level when she decided to make it clothing optional.

The 24-year-old singer shared a wince-inducing photo of her back on Monday that shows her torso completely covered in angry red welts and scrapes. Halsey whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, also had her left middle finger wrapped up in a giant bandage.

“Don’t go rock climbing naked. Or do. Do you,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Her frequent co-collaborator Benny Blanco simply commented, “nightmare” — likely a reference to the situation and Halsey’s back tattoo of the same word, now surrounded by redness.

Halsey might need to invest in some bubble wrap — or at least some more clothing. Her post was the second in just three days where she showed off an injury. On Saturday, she posted a photo of her scraped, red knees and captioned it “aw s— here we go again,” leading her followers to speculate that she was practicing a new dance routine.

Halsey has long been open about her health — both these minor injuries and her more severe conditions. She revealed in 2017 that she suffered a miscarriage two years prior, just hours before going onstage to perform. She also opened up about having endometriosis, and the crippling pain she has to manage on a daily basis.

“Sometimes I’m bloated, I’m on an I.V., I’m sick, I’m on medicine, and I’m backstage, terrified that I’m going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show,” she said in March 2018, after being honored at the Endometriosis Foundation of America‘s ninth annual Blossom Ball. “That’s the reality of it.”

Halsey said that she wants more people to speak openly about the common condition.