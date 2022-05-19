The singer shared last week that they "started getting really, really, really sick" and have been diagnosed with multiple syndromes in the past year

Halsey Responds to Social Media Followers Who Say They 'Look Sick': It's 'BC I AM!'

People who are criticizing Halsey's appearance right now clearly haven't been paying attention.

The 27-year-old "Without Me" singer has openly shared that they've been "really, really, really sick" over the last year since welcoming their first child last July, and has been diagnosed with a whole slew of syndromes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yet people are still leaving critical comments on social media about Halsey's appearance, saying that they're "too thin" and "looks unhealthy" and telling them to "put some meat on those bones." Fed up with the reactions, Halsey rounded up those comments and made them into a TikTok, where they stare off into the distance with the song "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell playing.

In the caption, Halsey quoted one person who said "u look sick" and added: "BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

Halsey has been "in and out of the hospital" this year to deal with health problems that intensified after their pregnancy with son Ender Ridley, who arrived in July. After struggling with severe endometriosis for years, more issues cropped up.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," they said on their Instagram Story, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad."

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — wearing a heart monitor — said, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body's connective tissues, including skin, joints, and blood vessels, per Mayo Clinic. With Sjogren's syndrome, which is classified as an autoimmune disorder, the body attacks the glands that make tears and saliva, but can also damage other parts of the body, including the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, and more.

MCAS is a condition in which "mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms," according to Healthline, while POTS is a condition that affects blood flow, and can cause lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, and even fainting upon standing up, per Cleveland Clinic.

"It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," Halsey explained.

But they've been able to head out on tour, and for the opening show on Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, Halsey showed their support for abortion rights in light of the Supreme Court's likely decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Halsey performs tour opener in West Palm Beach May 17, 2022 Halsey performs in West Palm Beach | Credit: Yasi

During their song "Nightmare," a video played in the background showing abortion rights protestors and listing off various statistics about abortions.

"Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures performed today, more than 99% safe in fact," said one slide, while another pointed out that "nearly 1 in 3 women will have an abortion in their lifetime."