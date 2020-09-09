"I’m very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble," said the actress of staying safe at home

Halle Berry Says Having Diabetes Makes Her Feel 'at Risk' During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Halle Berry is being extra cautious about her health amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a new interview with Variety, the 54-year-old Oscar winner talked about staying healthy during the coronavirus outbreak and how seriously she takes social distancing and quarantining at home. Berry, who has diabetes, said she feels "at risk" due to the underlying condition.

“I do feel at risk,” said Berry. “I’m very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble. We have a whole section of the house [where] when you go out in the world and buy something, it has to sit in this purgatory.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, there isn't enough data to suggest people with diabetes are more likely to catch COVID-19, however, having the disease means there is a "much higher rates of serious complications and death than people without diabetes."

Elsewhere in the interview, Berry recalled training for the 2019 action flick John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum when she became injured and broke three ribs. She was initially confused as to why her bones broke so easily, eventually linking it to her diabetes.

“I thought I had bone cancer,” said the mother of two. “I thought it was early osteoporosis. I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me when I was really physically fit. I have a propensity to fracture bones faster than other people.”

Berry also got injured while making her upcoming MMA film Bruised, which she also directed. The star returned to the set one week after an executive producer confirmed they had to postpone filming because Berry was “slightly injured” during a fight scene.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,” Berry told Variety of pushing through the injury. “We had rehearsed. We were ready. So my mind — my director’s mind — was just, 'Keep going.'"

"And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did," she added.