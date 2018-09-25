Halle Berry Says She Loves Cardio Workouts Because They Lead to 'Increased Sexual Arousal'

Halle Berry is a big fan of cardio for its physical benefits — especially in the bedroom.

The actress, 52, shared another one of her weekly #FitnessFriday posts, this time promoting the advantages of cardio.

“For me, cardio is an essential part of my workout, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it!” Berry wrote. “Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate.”

The mom of two shares a few other benefits, including improved memory, increased oxygen supply, better circulation and more.

“My personal favorite,” she added, “increased sexual arousal in women. So ladies…get to running, get to jumping…let’s go!”

In the video, she and her longtime personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas — whom she calls her “personal weapon” — do high knee jumps.

Researchers aren’t positive that cardio directly improves sexual arousal, but studies show that the other benefits of cardio do, like increased flexibility and positive body image.

And Berry is clearly reaping the benefits of exercise in other ways. Thomas previously told PEOPLE that he was amazed when he learned her age.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” he said.