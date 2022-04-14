"And [He] gave Chloe the booty," the actress joked of her sister Chloe Bailey as she addressed rumors that she has breast implants

Halle Bailey Denies She Has Breast Implants: 'God Gave Me These'

Hailey Bailey is setting the record straight on her God-given curves.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated songstress, 22, addressed speculation that she has breast implants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Little Mermaid actress tweeted: "lmaooo not y'all thinking i got boob implants whattt."

"no ma'am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty," Bailey added of her sister Chloe Bailey, 23.

The ChloexHalle duo aren't strangers to celebrating one another's bodies on social media.

During a candid Instagram Live session in May 2019, the sisters saluted each other's curves and stretch marks.

"I used to put all of these different oils and concoctions on my skin thinking and praying and hoping it would fix it," Chloe said of her stretch marks. "Nothing. Nothing worked at all."

Added Halle: "Stretch marks are beautiful. They're a sign that you're getting cake. This one here, she has an amazing, amazing butt," she said while pointing at the "Have Mercy" singer. "I know y'all see it too. She has an amazing butt. Stretch marks add to that beauty. I don't have a butt, I'm very small. It's like a grape."

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Chloe x Halle | Credit: Getty

"Having stretch marks is a sign that you are beautiful," Halle insisted.

Chloe went on to share a message for other women with stretch marks, saying that they should "learn to love them."

"Live with what God gave you," she said. "Halle has a very cute butt, and Halle has bigger [breasts] than me. You know what God did? He balanced us out. God said 'I'm gonna give you this, and I'm gonna give you that.' Thank you God."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, Chloe opened up about sharing photos of her body on Instagram as she developed more confidence.

"They were talking about me posting my body," Chloe said of internet critics while on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook show Peace of Mind with Taraji. "And ever since I was a little girl, I've always been curvy, to the point where sometimes it was my biggest insecurity. I remember the first time I got stretch marks. I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking. I'm like, 'What is this?' I still have them all on my thighs."

RELATED VIDEO: Chloe Bailey Is Gearing Up For New Single: "It's Been a Long Time Coming"

Still, Chloe added that she has since "learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks. Every time I have a photoshoot I'm like, 'No, don't airbrush the stretch marks cause I like them.' "

Chloe said that she's proud of how her confidence has grown over time.