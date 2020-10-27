Hairspray’s Marissa Jaret Winokur Shows Off Her 50-Lb. Weight Loss to Encourage Voting

The Broadway star decided to lose weight during the COVID-19 pandemic because she is at a “high risk” of a severe case of the virus

Marissa Jaret Winokur is proud of her body, and proud to exercise her right to vote!

The Hairspray star, 47, shared a photo of her trip to the ballot box to drop off her absentee ballot, captioning the post with a quote from Hamilton: “History has its eyes on you.”

Winokur also dressed up for the occasion, in a patriotic pom-pom headband, blue-and-red plaid shirt, a VOTE mask and an American flag-colored bikini that shows off her recent 50-lb. weight loss.

The Broadway actress revealed in September that she had dropped the weight during the COVID-19 pandemic because she was concerned that she could develop a severe case of the virus. Winokur's health history — she had cervical cancer at age 27 and has asthma — and weight made her more susceptible.

“Truth [is] COVID scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK!” she shared on Instagram.

Winokur said she started working out with trainer Keith Anthony over Zoom and “eating healthy to have a fighting chance.”

“In all honesty I also needed something to focus on [and] have a goal,” she explained. “Six months later I have lost almost 50 lbs.”

Winokur added that because COVID-19 is such an unpredictable virus, she doesn’t know for sure if her weight loss would change the severity of her case if she got it, but she’s hoping it would make a difference.

“Now we do not know (besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to COVID,” she said, and that “losing weight will not stop the spread!!”

“But getting myself as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something. It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too.”

The mom to 12-year-old son Zev said she hasn’t had asthma issues “in months,” and finds that the workouts help her relieve stress.

“The hour or two a day I focus on working out, my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation,” she said.

Winokur added that she decided to share her experience losing weight in case it helps others.