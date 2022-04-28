Hailey Bieber Says Taking Birth Control as a Migraine Sufferer Contributed to Her Mini-Stroke

Hailey Baldwin Bieber opened up about her recent health scare in a 12-minute video posted to YouTube on Wednesday

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is opening up about her recent mini-stroke.

In a lengthy video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the 25-year-old model detailed her March 10 health scare and subsequent hospitalization, sharing that her doctors came "to the conclusion of why they think I had the blood clot in the first place."

"One was that I had just recently started birth control pills, which I should have never been on because I am somebody who suffers from migraines anyway," she said. "And I just did not talk to my doctors about this."

Warning her followers to learn from her mistake, she continued: "So ladies, if you suffer from bad migraines and you plan on being on birth control pills, make sure you tell your doctor because having a stroke is a potential side effect from birth control pills."

According to research done by Loyola Medicine stroke specialists, neurologists Sarkis Morales-Vidal, MD, and Jose Biller, MD, hormonal contraceptive consumption can be considered one of the stroke risk factors, although the chance of it happening is small.

"However, in women with other stroke risk factors, the risk seems higher and, in most cases, oral contraceptive use should be discouraged," Dr. Morales-Vidal and Dr. Biller wrote in the medical journal Medlink Neurology, adding that some of the risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, and migraines — especially migraines with sensory disturbances called aura (such as flashes of light and tingling in the hands or face).

Last month, Baldwin Bieber was hospitalized in Palm Springs for a medical emergency. She later shared in a statement she was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain.

While trying to explain the situation in "her own words," she also noted other contributing factors to her recent health scare, including her recent COVID diagnosis and her traveling activities.

After being discharged from the hospital, she visited UCLA for a follow-up treatment, where she was diagnosed with a PFO (a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth) after undergoing a transcranial doppler, a "more accurate" and "in-depth" ultrasound test used to detect strokes caused by blood clots.

She was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO – the "highest grade" possible. The small hole measured between 12 and 13 millimeters.

At that point, Baldwin Bieber said she was just "grateful" to know what had caused the stroke. Typically, a blood clot is filtered by the heart and absorbed into the lungs. Due to her PFO, the blood clot "escaped" through her heart and traveled to her brain.

She then underwent a procedure to close the PFO under her doctor's recommendation. A small, button-like object was inserted through the femoral vein in her groin to close the small hole. Eventually, her heart tissue will grow back around the closure device.

She shared that the PFO closure procedure went "very smoothly" and she's recovering fully.