Hailey Bieber Has an Ovarian Cyst 'the Size of an Apple'

The Rhode skincare founder, 26, who suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year and had surgery to close a hole in her heart, shared that she does not have endometriosis or PCOS

By
Published on November 29, 2022 08:32 AM
Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is dealing with another health setback.

The Rhode skincare founder, 26, revealed on Instagram Monday that she has a large ovarian cyst.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," the model wrote in her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself with her shirt pulled up that revealed her stomach. "I don't have Endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Hailey, who has been celebrating her recent birthday in Japan with husband Justin Bieber, wrote alongside her stomach that it was "not a baby," once again denying persistent pregnancy rumors that have followed her since she and Justin tied the knot in 2018.

While she didn't provide any further information about her cyst, she did say it makes her achy and "feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

"Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand," she wrote. "We got this."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> Talks About Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey has been opened about her health issues in the past.

Earlier this year, she was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke called Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA).

"I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it's actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever."

Justin, 28, has been battling his own health issues, sharing the news that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June.

Their two battles have only strengthened their marriage, Hailey told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," Hailey said. "Honestly, the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I'll take that away from it."

Hailey Baldwin <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin bieber</a> Thanksgiving
Hailey Bieber Instagram

A source told PEOPLE over the summer that the couple has been dealing with a lot, but are by each other's side amid the health issues.

"Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well," the insider said. "Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him."

Added the source: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

