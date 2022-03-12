Hailey Bieber called the health scare "definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" in a statement posted to her Instagram Story

Hailey Bieber Released from Hospital After Doctors Find Blood Clot on Her Brain: 'Home Now and Doing Well'

Hailey Bieber arrives to attend ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey Bieber has been released from the hospital after being admitted for a brain condition.

The model, 25, was hospitalized in Palm Springs for a medical emergency earlier this week, PEOPLE can confirm. Bieber was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain, she shared in a statement on Saturday.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Bieber posted in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Bieber added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Hailey Baldwin Bieber Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Hailey's health scare comes after her husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Justin, 28, has since recovered from COVID-19.

PEOPLE confirmed that Justin contracted COVID-19 in February and had to postpone multiple concert dates on his Justice World Tour. The singer also had to cancel his Las Vegas show, which was later rescheduled to June 28.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," a statement posted to Twitter read. "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

Justin had already previously postponed his Justice World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in March 2020, but was halted amidst the lockdown. He finally started his tour nearly two years later with his first show in San Diego on Feb. 18.

Hailey recently celebrated her husband's 28th birthday with a heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram earlier this month.

She shared multiple photos of herself and Justin, including one of the couple posing outside together, a black-and-white moment captured in a photobooth, a sweet snap on a boat, and a throwback photo from the singer's childhood.