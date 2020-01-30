Hailey Baldwin Says a Genetic Condition Causes Her Fingers to Be 'So Crooked and Scary'

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about a rare condition that makes her pinky finger crooked — and she’s asking that people stop pointing it out to her.

In a series of Instagram Stories earlier this week, the 23-year-old model shared this with her more than 24 million followers:

“Let’s get into the pinky conversation.. because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary,” she wrote on her Story, which was captured by the NewsBaldwin fan account.

In the photo, Baldwin circled her left pinky — right beside her wedding ring from husband Justin Bieber — as evidence of what she revealed as ectrodactyly, a condition also referred to as split hand or cleft hand.

“I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do,” she wrote, sharing a screen grab from the Wikipedia page for the condition. “It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life.”

She added: “So people can stop asking me “wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers” here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

Baldwin wrote in a final post, “so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, ectrodactyly affects men and women equally, and typically occurs in 1 out of every 18,000 people. Defined as the complete or partial absence of fingers or toes, the disorder can vary in a range of symptoms and appearances.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has spoken candidly about her health.

In March, she told PEOPLE about the importance she places on maintaining her mental health through a self-care routine, making sure she feels as good on the inside as she does on the outside.

“I think there’s a lot of different levels of self-care, like eating right, drinking a lot of water and working out,” said Baldwin at the time. “It’s really good for your mentality. I think your mental health should be No. 1, and it falls to the side a lot.”