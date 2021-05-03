The rapper was amused to see that Paltrow had added his song “It’s a Vibe” to an ad for the vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow Used 2 Chainz’s Song to Promote Her Goop Vibrator — to His Surprise!

It's truly a "vibe" when Gwyneth Paltrow and 2 Chainz are bonding over a vibrator from Goop.

On Sunday, Paltrow, 48, excitedly shared that Goop's Double-Sided Wand Vibrator, which sold out almost immediately after it launched on Valentine's Day, was back in stock.

"The @goop vibrator that sold out in less than 24 hours is finally back in stock. Link in bio to shop; it's a vibe," she posted on Instagram, along with a video of the vibrator moving along to 2 Chainz's song "It's a Vibe."

The Goop founder also cc'd the rapper, né Tauheed Epps, in the post, and he quickly responded.

"😂Lord .....GP," 2 Chainz, 43, commented on the post.

The song, which 2 Chainz performs with Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhené Aiko, isn't specifically about vibrators — the music video shows the artists hanging out in a club, and the lyrics are more about the vibes he's giving out to women. But the Goop team seemed to think it was a good fit for the post, to 2 Chainz's amusement.

Paltrow has sold vibrators on her website for years, but the $95 model is the first from the Goop brand. In Feb. 2020, the Shakespeare in Love star said that her 15-year-old son Moses was initially upset that Goop offered vibrators.

"Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing!' " Paltrow said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "He's like, 'You're a feminist, Mom. You're a badass.' "

"I was like, 'Thank you!' " she said.

