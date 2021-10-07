The six-episode docuseries explores five couples' journeys as they enhance sex, pleasure and intimacy

First Look! Watch the Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's Buzzy New Netflix Show Sex, Love & Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking couples on a transformative journey of pleasure and intimacy for her second Goop docuseries.

Less than two years after dropping a six-episode Netflix show called The Goop Lab, which explored energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms, Paltrow and her Goop inner circle are returning to screens with an even more intimate docuseries.

The six-episode show, titled Sex, Love & goop, premieres on Netflix Oct. 21 and follows the story of real-life couples who explore different ways to enhance their sex lives. Along with Paltrow (an executive producer of the series), health experts guide the five couples through unique techniques that help make the most of their sexual relationships.

"Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners," Paltrow says in a press release.

The advice and lessons couples will learn throughout their journeys are ones Paltrow wishes she discovered at a younger age.

"A continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago," Paltrow says.

In the Sex, Love and goop trailer, Paltrow explains how open each couple is by agreeing to share their story on the show. "It's one thing to be emotionally vulnerable on camera, but to be sexually vulnerable, we've never really seen this before," she said.

Since starting her lifestyle empire, Paltrow has maintained that her vision for Goop is to be "trailblazers."

"We're going to write about s— that people haven't heard of," she said. "… I'm so happy to suffer those slings and arrows, because if you look at the culture from then to now, people are so curious. It's so beautiful to see people feeling empowered by natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine."