Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Gained A Lot of Weight Over COVID' but Has Lost 11 Lbs.

Gwyneth Paltrow knows the struggle of COVID-19 quarantine weight gain.

While speaking with Dr. Will Cole on his Dear Media podcast, The Art of Being Well, the Goop founder, 48, revealed that she recently started struggling with her metabolism and subsequent weight gain.

"I've noticed over the last couple of years my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause," she explained. "I'm 48 years old and I know that women tend to lose up to 30% of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life — so I know some of it is that."

"I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID and my physician in New York said that was affecting a lot of his patients' metabolisms as well," Paltrow added. (She recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 "early on" last year.)

Paltrow said her ability to "snap back" into shape has waned.

"I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days and exercise a lot and [the weight] would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year," she said.

Paltrow decided to turn to her favorite bone broth diet, as well as Dr. Cole's Ketotarion diet and intermittent fasting. The combination of all three has already helped her lose weight.

"This has been incredible. I've lost 11 lbs. since I started ... I gained a lot of weight over COVID," she said.

During the podcast, she also said that after only one week of her new diet plan, she already feels "amazing."

Earlier this month in a post on her Goop website, the Iron Man actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. To treat some of the long-term effects of the virus, she turned to Dr. Cole, a functional medicine practitioner.

"After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she wrote in her post.

Paltrow said she has been focusing on what she puts into her body since recovering from the virus, and trying to refrain from sugar and alcohol. She also takes supplements "in service of a healthier gut."

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she added. "A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy — and makes me want to double down on skincare even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!"