Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Long-Haul COVID Symptoms Have Been 'Pretty Wild'

Paltrow, who tested positive for COVID-19 last year, said she's getting "better and better"

Gwyneth Paltrow is still dealing with some lingering symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 last year.

During a recent sit-down with Today's Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 48, gave an update on her recovery process.

Although she noted that "sometimes [the symptoms] come back a little bit," Paltrow said on Thursday's episode that she thinks she's getting "better and better."

"It's been pretty crazy though," she added. "It's been pretty wild, I'm not gonna lie."

One of the "silver linings from this crazy 12 months" has been getting to spend so much time with her kids — son Moses, 15, and daughter Apple, 16 — as well as husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, although they waited on moving in together for another year.

"It was amazing. I married the right dude," she said. "He is the best and there was nobody better to be stuck with."

Back in February, the Goop founder shared that she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV show!), in March, Paltrow noted that her husband was also dealing with long-lasting symptoms.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, noting that she was still dealing with "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."

"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.

As for why she kept her sickness under wraps for months, Paltrow said that it was due to the lack of tests.

"I got it so early that there weren't COVID tests available," she told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "We couldn't even get tested for a long time, and by the time we were able to get antibody tests and all of that, there were much graver, more important things going on in the world. I didn't really feel the need to bring it up, but it was interesting."

Paltrow has also been open about gaining 14 lbs. last year. Over the past few months, she's abstained from sugar and alcohol and has turned to intermittent fasting to help her on her weight loss journey, sharing in February that she had already lost 11 lbs.

"Nine months in quarantine with having pasta and cake and alcohol seven days a week probably didn't help," she told THR. "So, I've been on a really great clean eating routine and then teetotalling for a couple of months now."