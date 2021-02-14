Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Launches Its First-Ever Vibrator

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Take sexual health into your own hands with the $95 double-sided wand massager

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop is launching its first sexual pleasure massage toy — just in time to celebrate self love.

Available on Feb. 14, the $95 Double-Sided Wand Vibrator features a "wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations" for external stimulation on one end, and "powerful and precise vibration" for clitoral or internal stimulation on the other. Each side offers eight different pulsating patterns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: GOOP

The massager is waterproof, so it can be used in the bath or shower. It has a rechargeable battery and comes with a discreet travel lock and pouch.

Made of silky smooth silicone and free of phthalates, latex and BPA, it's so "luxuriously designed" that the company thinks it's too lovely to hide, describing it as "something you'd leave on your nightstand as a functional objet d'art."