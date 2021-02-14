Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Launches Its First-Ever Vibrator
Take sexual health into your own hands with the $95 double-sided wand massager
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop is launching its first sexual pleasure massage toy — just in time to celebrate self love.
Available on Feb. 14, the $95 Double-Sided Wand Vibrator features a "wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations" for external stimulation on one end, and "powerful and precise vibration" for clitoral or internal stimulation on the other. Each side offers eight different pulsating patterns.
The massager is waterproof, so it can be used in the bath or shower. It has a rechargeable battery and comes with a discreet travel lock and pouch.
Made of silky smooth silicone and free of phthalates, latex and BPA, it's so "luxuriously designed" that the company thinks it's too lovely to hide, describing it as "something you'd leave on your nightstand as a functional objet d'art."
The vibrator is the latest nod to female sexual health from Goop, which has long aimed to eliminate shame surrounding female sexuality. Last year it explored female pleasure in an episode of its original series with Netflix The goop Lab. The company also released two NSFW scented candles in 2020: "This Smells Like My Vagina" and the follow-up "This Smells Like My Orgasm," for $75 each.