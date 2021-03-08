Gwyneth Paltrow Gained 14 Lbs. During COVID Pandemic: 'Crackers and Cheese Were Getting Me Through’

"I was absolutely no holds barred," Gwyneth Paltrow said at the In Goop Health - The At-Home Summit

Paltrow has previously spoken about how this year, she's been focusing on what she puts into her body, adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet and refraining from sugar and alcohol.

"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole," she wrote in a January post on her Goop website. "After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

In addition to "cooking a lot," the actress shared that she's now taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut."

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she wrote.

Since changing up her diet at the beginning of the year, Paltrow, who continues to deal with some long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, has already already lost 11 lbs.

Speaking at the Goop Health summit over the weekend, Paltrow reflected on her experience with her "intuitive fasting program," which she started in early January.

"All I could think about was, 'When can I have a cocktail again?'" Paltrow said. "You know me, I don't cheat, I don't break, I'm so disciplined and I was like, I can't do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in.

"And now I'm starting to feel so good that I'm like, yeah, like, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore," she added. "I don't want to go back to that."