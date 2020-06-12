Gwyneth Paltrow and California’s First Surgeon General Talk Coronavirus and Black Health

With the new coronavirus, COVID-19, engulfing the world, Gwyneth Paltrow decided to go to a health expert when she was asked to be on the cover of SHAPE magazine’s July/August cover.

Burke Harris started her medical practice in a disenfranchised part of San Francisco.

“You can’t grow up black in America and not feel outraged by the terrible health disparities that are still going on every day,” she told Paltrow. “We’re talking about differences in people living or dying, kids having the opportunity to grow up and be healthy. That was the reason why I wanted to go and work in a really underserved neighborhood.”

Image zoom Dr. Nadine Burke Harris SHAPE

But Burke Harris said that she sometimes encounters people who don’t believe that race has an effect on health.

“My message always includes a blend of real life, like, ‘Hey, this is how it shows up. This is what it looks and feels like.’ But I don’t mess around when it comes to the science. When people say, ‘that’s not really scientific,’ I say, ‘Actually, individuals with higher doses of adversity have down-regulated beta-agonist receptor in their pulmonary endothelial.’ My response is to be extremely rigorous with the science,” she said.

Lately, Burke Harris has been focused on COVID-19 and how living in a pandemic has affected people’s bodies, even if they haven’t contracted the virus.

“Everyone is experiencing stress, and we have to understand how that affects our health,” she said.

In Paltrow’s case, she said in a companion interview with SHAPE that she had been experiencing a mix of emotions over the last few months. While she'd been feeling the stress, she also learned that she had been pushing herself too much, and adopted a simpler way of life.

“I had not realized how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems,” she said. “As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both. I have started to settle down in my brain and body. It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow SHAPE

But Paltrow emphasized in her interview with Burke Harris that the focus needs to be on the underserved communities that Burke Harris has prioritized and in fixing the “systemic problem that cause trans-generational harm from parent to child.”

“That’s exactly what my work is focused on, even more so with COVID-19,” Burke Harris said. “Because if you have an adult who had adverse childhood experiences, they may have an overactive stress response. Then throw a stressor like a pandemic into the mix, and you have folks who are at greater risk of not only negative health outcomes but also negative mental and behavioral outcomes.”

Burke Harris continued: “We need to get the word out and help people understand that their stress hormones are really pumping now, and these are the things that make a big difference—sleep, exercise, good nutrition, mindfulness, mental health, and healthy relationships. That message is more urgent than ever.”