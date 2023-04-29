Gwyneth Paltrow Advice on Perimenopause: 'Try to Have Good Overall Health'

"I think people should really follow their instinct and have robust conversations with their doctors," Paltrow said on Instagram

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 29, 2023 01:52 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Gweneth Paltrow is getting candid on menopause.

The Goop Founder, 50, was asked on her Instagram Story about her approach to perimenopause, which the Mayo Clinic defines as the time when a woman's body makes the transition into menopause and they begin to feel symptoms like hot flashes, sleep problems and mood changes.

The actress, while appearing to lay down on a bed, answered: "My approach to perimenopause is really just to try to have good overall health."

"So good gut health, sleep, hydration, meditation, kind of all the basic tenets of wellness and [be] open to more allopathic interventions as well," she went on to explain.

She said that women should also be "open to anything" and try what works for them.

https://www.instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow/?hl=en. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"I think people should really follow their instinct and have robust conversations with their doctors," she added. "I recently found an integrative and functional OBGYN, so that's pretty good."

Last month, Paltrow addressed backlash over comments she made on her episode of The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole about her anti-inflammatory diet of bone broth and vegetables.

She told Dr. Cole, "I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something at about 12. In the morning, I'll have something that won't spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

In a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, she set the record straight on her eating habits, which many called out for being "unhealthy," saying that the diet was one she and her doctor decided on to help her deal with the lingering effects from COVID-19.

The Academy Award winner explained, "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory."

RELATED Video: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'

"So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well," she added. "This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time."

The actress clarified, "This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

