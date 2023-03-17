Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses 'Backlash' Over Anti-Inflammatory Diet, Says She Eats 'More Than Bone Broth'

Gwyneth Paltrow is setting the record straight on her eating habits.

After facing criticism over sharing what she eats in a day, the 50-year-old Goop founder responded to the backlash Friday during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, following her episode of The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole.

"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said in an Instagram video.

The Academy Award winner explained, "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory.

"So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well," she added. "This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time."

Paltrow said her appearance on the podcast served as "a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctor," adding: "It's not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive."

The actress clarified, "This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

While on The Art of Being Well, Paltrow broke down her wellness routine and told Dr. Cole, "I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually east something about 12. In the morning, I'll have something that won't spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

She noted that she tries to stay active with "one hour of movement" each day. "So I'll either take a walk or I'll do pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson. I dry brush and I get in the sauna."

The Oscar-winning actress said she typically sticks to a Paleo diet for dinner, "So lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox.

RELATED VIDEO: Jillian Michaels Convinced 8 Friends to Stop Taking 'Dangerous' Ozempic Because of Rebound Effect

Since then, Paltrow has been the center of plenty of criticism. Model Tess Holiday shared her thoughts in a pointed Instagram post, telling Paltrow in part, "Highlighting someone who normalizes under eating is more than dangerous. It is violent."

Meghan McCain also chimed in via an op-ed published by the Daily Mail and wrote, "Hey, knock yourself out, Gwyneth. You do you. If you want to eat one real meal a day and blow things up your butt – be my guest. But the problem is that Paltrow is not just living her best life – she's broadcasting it out to the world and selling it on her website."

"Let's be clear – if what she's selling is wellness, then I want no part of it," added McCain, 38.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lauren Cadillac, a dietician, also slammed the lifestyle on TikTok and wrote, "this isnt #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5'9" Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice."

Kim Lindsay, also a dietician, shared the video and added, "So much diet culture in this 'wellness routine.' I worry about how many people will follow this. Please remember to eat regulalry over the day and enjoy all foods as part of a balanced diet xx"