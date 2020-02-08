Gwen Stefani Cancels Upcoming Concert in Las Vegas: 'I'm Doing Everything I Can to Get Well'

Gwen Stefani is canceling her show in Las Vegas this weekend due to her health.

“I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase,” the singer wrote on Twitter Friday.

Stefani continued to promise fans that she is “doing everything” she can to get well enough to perform later in the month.

“I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22,” Stefani added in another tweet. “Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon.”

It’s not the first time that Stefani has had to cancel a show during Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Last July, Stefani had to cancel a show because she was “unwell.”

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote at the time. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry,” she said. “I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

Stefani recently lit up the stage with her boyfriend Blake Shelton at the Grammy Awards last month, performing their love song “Nobody But You” for the first time.

The couple told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Red Carpet that while the song wasn’t initially written to be a duet, they realized that it would be the perfect song to sing together.

“Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly. Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me,” Shelton said. “It just all came together.”

Shelton added that he and Stefani sing together “all the time.”

“We sing at the house. Music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that, but the actual performing together is just what we do,” he said when asked about pre-performance nerves.

Stefani has tour dates on the calendar through July.