Nurses Say These Hair Covers With a Hidden Feature Are Comfy Enough to Wear for a Full Shift

Wearing personal protective equipment has become the new normal for many businesses around the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many workplaces begin reopening, strict guidelines have been put in place for employees, from wearing a face mask at all times to making sure hand sanitizer is readily available for customers. While most places only require face masks as a COVID-19 precaution, some places may be requiring headgear as well — and Amazon shoppers highly recommend this hair cover if you need one.

The Guoer Bouffant Cap comes with rave reviews from nurses and other healthcare workers. Made from 100 percent cotton, the cap comes in 12 different patterns including florals and butterflies, as well as two plain black and blue colors. It features an adjustable elastic band at the back for a comfortable fit, plus a hidden sweatband across the front that helps keep you cool and prevents skin marks and itchiness.

Prices range from $13 to $17 depending on what design you choose, and the brand is currently offering $3 off a $30 purchase.

Reviewers say the hair cover is super comfortable, “stays on securely” for a full shift, and can hold thick hair “perfectly.”

“[Heads] up for the women with long hair, braids, and need something to keep their hair covered. Working in the new world of [COVID-19] I was struggling with [operating room] disposable bonnets — they never stayed put,” one shopper wrote. “I gave up on scrub caps… Enter into my life these amazing bouffant style caps with a comfy terry brown lining and a nifty toggle in the rear for quick adjustments. I wear mine up to 10 hours a day with no discomfort and full coverage.”

Shoppers love the caps so much they tend to buy multiple and get them for their co-workers as well.