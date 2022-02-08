The new Chief of Athletics for F45 Training shares with PEOPLE why it's important to create a fitness routine around your own schedule

Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says to Start Your Fitness Routine When 'You Can Be Consistent'

Once February hits, the healthy promises of a new year's resolution can be hard to maintain. But celebrity trainer and one of PEOPLE's Health Squad pros, Gunnar Peterson, says consistency is key when it comes to finding success with your workouts.

"The key is that you start, and you start at a time when you know you can be consistent," the celebrity trainer tells PEOPLE. He recommends starting after a vacation because "there's a good chance you won't be able to keep it up in a new environment. Once you get back, wait until you're settled and find something that fits into your schedule. The key with everybody is fitting it into your life."

"Everybody's busy," the father of 5 says. "Everybody's 24/7. Everybody's on call. So if you start something, if you embark on your program when you have a less likelihood of sticking to it, it's going to be another fail. And then what happens is psychologically, you beat yourself."

If you do find yourself missing a workout or taking a few extra bites of dessert, Peterson recommends pivoting your thoughts.

"Don't think about it," he says. "Get back up. And that's the same on your diet. If you're watching what you're eating and you're in that 80 to 100 percent success rate, you're on your fluids, you're on your hydration, you're getting your rest, your recovery. And then you have a bad night of eating or drinking, or God forbid eating and drinking, don't crush yourself the next day and don't try to fix it all the next day. Just get back up and get back on the program. It's going to all work out."

Peterson, is Chief of Athletics for the F45 Training classes, which are 45 minutes. "It's similar to the training I do with people, and have done forever, and I thought they've found a way to scale a similar kind of training and I've never been able to scale," Peterson says.

The workout, which is financially backed by Mark Wahlberg, integrates high intensity interval training, circuit training and functional training.

"There's the perfect mix of cardio strength and hyper training," he says. "It's not just with the bike or just with running ... it's got everything mixed in. F is for functional. It's servicing all the functions you do in your life."