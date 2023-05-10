'Guardians' Star Nico Santos Opens Up About Blindness After Eye Surgery: 'You Grieve That Loss' (Exclusive)

Santos’s life changed while working on the NBC comedy Superstore, but, as he tells PEOPLE exclusively, “you can’t let something like that stop you”

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 11:57 AM
Nico Santos attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "BEEF" at TUDUM Theater on March 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty

Nico Santos is determined to move forward.

The Manila native has seen smashing success with his roles in movies ranging from Crazy Rich Asians to, now, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, but it was during his time on the NBC show Superstore that Santos found he actually couldn't see much at all.

"I'm visually impaired. I'm blind in my right eye. I actually lost my vision. Around the third or fourth season of Superstore, I had a retinal detachment and complication," the 44-year-old shares while speaking exclusively to PEOPLE for AAPI Heritage Month. "So, that's something I've had to navigate."

"It was definitely an adjustment process. You grieve that loss," he admits, "but with something like that, you have to keep moving forward. The other option is just to sit and wallow. And, you know, I've certainly done a little bit of that, but again, not everybody is lucky enough to be working at this level. You can't let something like that weigh you down and stop you."

SUPERSTORE, l-r: America Ferrera, Mark McKinney, Nico Santos in 'Magazine Profile'
Adam Rose/©NBC

Santos, who was involved in his high school theater program and before pursuing the major college, always knew he wanted to be an actor — but he started with a career in comedy after the feedback he got in college.

"My experience in college was not encouraging. They actually really encouraged me to switch my major from performance to costume design because they, for whatever reason, didn't think I was going to have a future as an actor. I never thought I would have a career as an actor. When I moved to L.A., I was just focused on standup because I had believed what college professors told me — that acting was not for me."

Once his manager encouraged him to start auditioning for acting roles, however, Santos recalls how more doors began to open.

"I started booking comedy parts as an actor. I was seeing how long I could ride this wave, to be honest. I've really sort of taken a step back from standup at the moment, just because in my head, the career that I have right now and the amazing opportunities I've been able to do as an actor, I just really never, ever thought that was possible for me, or that there was even space for me in this industry."

Santos has worked with Michelle Yeoh, Lisa Lu and Ken Jeong on Crazy Rich Asians, an experience he says, "was a breath of fresh air" on set.

"You could be a little more at ease and not have to explain yourself. What are you eating? Why are you eating that? Or why do you do [it] this this way? Because everybody, for the most part, even though we are from different Asian backgrounds, understood one another's experience."

For more on Santos, pick up this week's copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

CRAZY RICH ASIANS, from left: Nico Santos, Michelle Yeoh, 2018.
Warner Bros. Pictures

These days, Santos is gearing up for a supporting role on the Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners, due out July 27, which he was thrilled to join.

"It's one of those things where this opportunity was with Ellie Kemper, who I'm such a huge fan of," he says. "When they approached me to play this part, it was an immediate yes."

And, in the meantime, he can also be found on the big screen in the latest Guardians movie, which he says is a "bucket list thing for me."

Nina West Celebrates Opening Night Of "Hairspray" National Tour After Party
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor has vowed that his blindness won't prevent him from seeing what else life has in store, either.

"You gotta keep moving because when you stop moving, you get into trouble. Life will keep throwing stuff at you," he says. "You decide to keep moving forward."

--REPORTING BY Michael Lee Simpson

Related Articles
Eric Braeden
'Young & the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Shared Cancer Diagnosis to 'Help People Be Not So Fearful of It'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Is Not into Ozempic, Prefers 'Good, Old-Fashioned Exercise' to the Latest Weight Loss Fad
The NYRR Open Run program completes 3 miles for Mental Health Awareness month in Astoria Park, NY
'GMA' 's Ginger Zee Says Running 'Kept Me Above Rock Bottom' After Depression Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg hosts The View without her iconic glasses after eye surgery
Whoopi Goldberg Ditches Her Glasses on 'The View' After Eye Surgery: 'The Bionic Times Have Arrived'
Mark Wahlberg Where was the image taken -  F45 Summerlin in Las Vegas When was the image taken – April 4, 2023 Who took the photograph – John Cosi Full credit line – F45 Training
Mark Wahlberg Reveals the Fitness Advice He 'Wishes' He Would've Listened to 20 Years Ago
Felicia and Steve Aquilo, sons Silas and Isaiah
Hearing Mom Talks Raising Two Deaf Sons and the 'Magical' Moment They Could Hear for First Time
Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope, written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele.
Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos
Hannah Curlee olivia ward
'Biggest Loser' Winners Hannah Curlee and Olivia Ward 12 Years Later: 'It's a Continued Journey'
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 -- Pictured: JB Somers
JB Somers Reflects on the Loss of His Sister and What He Believes She'd Think of His 'Voice' Run (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Brian Michael Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Brian Michael Smith on Fighting to 'Just Be Brian,' Asking Haters to 'Let Me Live'
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Pink Opens Up About COVID Weight Gain and Recovering from Surgery: 'Been Home Too Long'
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth Says Arthritis Pushed Her to Work with a Trainer: 'It's a Catalyst to Take Care of Yourself'
billy gilman credit Brian Auburn at Pinecastle Records
Billy Gilman Opens Up About New Bluegrass Single 'Roller Coaster' and His 'Perfect Storm' Next Chapter
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh Revisits Her Most Iconic Roles, from Bond Girl to 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss